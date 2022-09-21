WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS
By now you’ve probably heard the amazing story of survival by a Brazilian fishermen who spent 11 days afloat in an ice cooler, surrounded by sharks, after his boat sprang a leak and sank.
He had no food or water, and on the 10th day he almost gave up hope when his I-phone lost power and he couldn’t watch Sports Center.
That last part may be somewhat exaggerated.
And it might not be entirely true that, when a rescue boat finally found him, one of the crewmen’s first questions was, “Catch anything?”
Rescuers said the poor guy was so famished when they hauled him aboard that he ate a Spam sandwich.
His name is Romualdo Rodrigues, and his harrowing story is reminiscent of another boater who ventured out to sea and got famously stranded: Gilligan. Gilligan couldn’t escape because Mary Ann and Ginger wouldn’t fit in an ice cooler.
Then there was Santiago, the grumpy senior citizen in Hemingway’s classic Old Man and the Sea novel.
Santiago hooked a giant fish that towed his small boat far out to sea, and after an epic, excruciating battle, he finally landed it. Unfortunately, before Santiago could get his lunker back to the dock to show off to his fishing buddies, a shark ate it.
I can’t tell you how many times that’s happened to me.
Readers have different interpretations of the story. My American Literature professor said Hemingway was using symbolism to portray man’s futile cosmic struggle.
I thought his point was Santiago needed a bigger boat.
Back to Romualdo: he was obviously an optimistic angler, judging from the size of the ice chest he had aboard to hold his catch. Fishing buddy Bob Sherborne and I are usually able to put ours in a six-pack cooler, with room to spare.
We do have one thing in common with Romualdo: a leaky boat. Ours leaks so badly we don’t bother using a live-well; we just drop the fish in the bottom of the boat where they swim around our feet.
Also, like Romualdo, we’ve been stranded on the high seas. Or at least on Reelfoot Lake. Our beat-up old motor conked out late one afternoon, leaving us stuck ‘way back in the marsh without so much as the proverbial paddle.
If you’ve been to Reelfoot, you know that’s not where you want to be stranded overnight. The swamp gets spooky after dark. Owls (or something) screech, sheeters the size of parakeets carry takeout plasma bottles, and sinister cottonmouths slither across the moonlit surface.
Just before nightfall, a catfisherman running his lines came by, saw our flashing light, and gave us a tow back to the dock.
It wasn’t life-threatening, but it was unnerving, and I can empathize with Romualdo, bobbing around in his ice chest, sharks circling and smacking their lips.
And, with plenty of time to ponder during his 11-day ordeal, I know what he was thinking:
“Next time, remember to plug the leak.”
