Thursday, June 23 at Regal Opry Mills -
NASHVILLE - Utopia and Fathom Events will hold the world premiere of the critically acclaimed Kyle Busch documentary “ROWDY” at Nashville’s Regal Opry Mills on the evening of Thursday, June 23.
Highlighted by a special appearance from Busch, NASCAR Host Jamie Little and other notable personalities from the motorsports world and local music scene, the evening will feature an after-party at Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row. Tickets can be purchased via this Eventbrite link: https://bit.ly/3MVarRR
Chronicling the career of one of the most successful and controversial drivers in NASCAR history, “ROWDY” was produced by Chance Wright of Wright Productions along with Hans Schiff and John Stevens of Venture 10 Studio Group.
The global premier will be held only days before the NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26.
“ROWDY” will the screen for one night only in theaters nationwide on the evening of Wednesday, June 29. Information and ticket purchase can be accessed via https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Rowdy?date=2022-06-29.
“Given its significance to both the NASCAR and music worlds, we felt that Nashville would be the ideal location for this worldwide premiere,” said Wright.
“This promises to be a truly memorable week in Music City, in anticipation of the NASCAR race. We’re thrilled to be part of the celebration.”
Establishing one of the greatest and most memorable comebacks in sports history, Busch - who earned the moniker “ROWDY” because of his flat-out, no-holds-barred racing style - is widely considered to be one of the most polarizing drivers of the contemporary NASCAR Series.
The documentary provides a special look at his unmatched talent and singular determination to win at everything while giving candid insights from family, friends and NASCAR personnel on his life and career. Busch confronts his physical limits when he sustains a potentially career-ending wreck in 2015, only to find a path to win the series championship that same season. His journey is ranked as one of the greatest sports comebacks of all time.
Busch’s irreverent personality, whether in or out of the driver’s seat, has earned him both diehard fans and vehement detractors, though his accomplishments are irrefutable.
His 60 Cup victories lead all active drivers, ranking Busch ninth on the all-time wins list. Busch is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (102) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (61). Busch has a total of 223 victories in all three NASCAR national series.
In addition to interviews with Busch himself, the documentary provides commentary from some of NASCAR’s most legendary personalities, including but not limited to: NASCAR superstars Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon, team owners Rick Hendrick and Joe Gibbs, brother Kurt Busch and wife Samantha Busch.
To view the movie trailer, click here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m5D6ELKED80
About Utopia: Utopia is a film distribution and sales company that specializes in independent and documentary cinema. Upcoming releases include Cannes and NYFF selections Vortex by Gaspar Noe and Jane by Charlotte by Charlotte Gainsbourg; as well as Jane Schoenbrun’s We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and sports documentary Facing Nolan on hall-of-famer Nolan Ryan.
Utopia has since launched Utopia Originals, a division dedicated to the development, packaging, and sales of original film and television content. Its most recently announced project is a Blues Brothers docu-series with Dan Aykroyd and the John Belushi Estate.