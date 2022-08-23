Having covered the Petty racing clan for over 50 years – interviewing all four generations of drivers – I thought I knew everything there was to know about NASCAR’s First Family.
I was wrong.
Kyle Petty’s new book, Swerve or Die, provides one of the most personal, introspective, insider looks at the sport I’ve ever read. At times it makes you laugh and at times it makes you cry, and at the end it makes you think.
Back in June I chatted with Kyle at Nashville Superspeedway while waiting to visit with his dad Richard. I told him I was looking forward to his book.
My advance copy arrived in the mail one day last week, and that afternoon I started reading. I read till midnight, and resumed the next morning. I didn’t stop until the final page.
Kyle is as open and outspoken in his writing as he is on his TV commentaries. He’s racing’s Howard Cosell without the blather and bluster.
“I always say what I think,” he writes, “and don’t worry about how others may respond.”
Kyle delves into the advantages and disadvantages of being born into racing royalty – grandfather Lee was a NASCAR pioneer and father Richard retired as the winningest and most popular driver in the sport’s history.
Kyle had a moderately successful career, but admits he was distracted by motorcycles and music. His son Adam, on the other hand, was as obsessed with racing as his famous grandfather, King Richard. He was being groomed to carry on the legacy.
NASCAR’s version of Camelot ended on May 12, 2000, when Adam died in a crash during practice at New Hampshire Speedway.
Kyle explains how he and the family dealt with the devastation.
I interviewed Adam a few weeks before his death, sitting in his hauler at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
He had it all – from the famous Petty smile and charisma to the natural-born talent and desire. He could have been his generation’s Richard Petty.
As a living memorial to Adam, the Petty family founded the Victory Junction Camp for youngsters with serious health issues. Kyle’s second son Austin, who was never interested in racing, helps operate the camp.
As for the family patriarch, Kyle says his grandfather Lee was tough and gruff – he once made Kyle collect his appearance fee from a suspect promoter before he allowed him race. I once interviewed Lee over lunch in Daytona and he couldn’t have been more gracious, telling stories as he puffed on his pipe.
Kyle says his grandfather was frugal. Lee once was given several gallons of car paint, buckets of blue and white, and to make the paints go further, he mixed them together – unintentionally creating the famous “Petty Blue” racing color.
Kyle shares some amusing escapades with fellow driver and free spirit Michael Waltrip. Waltrip roomed with Petty for awhile in North Carolina and one morning Kyle threw Michael’s “stinky sneakers” in the lake because he couldn’t stand the odor any more.
He talks about his fairly successful venture as a musician, and his numerous Nashville ties. His daughter, Montgomery Lee, attended Belmont University while Kyle was studying on Music Row.
He once opened a concert for Hank Williams Jr. During a back-stage chat, Hank asked Kyle how it felt to be the son of Richard Petty.
“It’s like having Hank Williams Sr. for a father,” Kyle replied.
At 18, Kyle married Patti, a former Miss Winston who was 10 years his senior. After the marriage dissolved, Kyle remarried, and he and second wife welcomed their third child this summer.
He address such touchy issues as diversity and the controversial “green” movement, predicting electric cars represent racing’s future.
Kyle says his trademark ponytail – part of his identify, as is his father’s famous cowboy hat and sunglasses – is “just who I am.” He refuses to be defined as “the son of Richard Petty.”
He’s Kyle Petty. His own man.
NOTE: Swerve or Die: Life At My Speed In The First Family of NASCAR Racing by Kyle Petty and Ellis Henican is available online at us.macmillan.com/books.