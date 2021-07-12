12-11 over Mt. Juliet in finals -
CLARKSVILLE -- Based out of the Lebanon Girls Softball Association, the 8U Lady Devils won the United Southern Girls Fastpitch "Rec" World Series Saturday, July 10 at the RichEllen Sports Complex.
With weather concerns in mind, tournament organizers crammed all games into two days, forcing the Lady Devils to play and win four bracket games Saturday after having won two pool games Friday.
The Lady Devils blanked the Cheetahs 15-0 to open Saturday's bracket play, then downed Mt. Juliet 15-10.
The Lebanon squad reached the finals with a 16-2 victory over the Lake Cumberland All-Stars in the semifinals.
A two-out RBI single by Noa Lovelace scored Sadie Donegan from second base for a 12-11 "walk-off" victory over Mt. Juliet in the championship game.
The Lady Bears won two games in the loser's bracket to reach the finals -- knocking off the Kentucky Smoke and the Smyrna All-Stars.
Video of the GWRBI -https://www.facebook.com/100055020671274/videos/4093124794103936/