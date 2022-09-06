Wilson Central’s volleyball team, the top seed a year ago in the district tournament, are hoping to get its record turned around this week after an 0-8 start.
WCHS will host Siegel on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in a 6:30 p.m. varsity match.
After losing several key players from last year’s squad, Coach Maci Arnold said she is hoping her squad will continue to develop during the course of the season.
“I expect growth within the knowledge of the game,” Arnold said. “We haven’t been in this position in the past five seasons, and it’s important that we respond with studying the game and putting our learned knowledge from our past play into the second round of districts.
“We lost a lot of experience from last season’s squad, but I believe this new set of varsity athletes is willing to put in the work and be continuous learners.
The 2022 team consists of four seniors and those are the ones that Arnold said she plans to rely on throughout the year.
“We are counting on our seniors to lead us on and off the court. At this point, they have been a constant source of good energy no matter their circumstance on the scoreboard,” Arnold said.
Arnold, a 2018 graduate of Cumberland University, has compiled a 72-35 record over her first four seasons at Wilson Central, winning the 2019 district tournament championship with a sub-state appearance.
Last time out - Wilson Central dropped a 3-0 decision at Green Hill. Set scores: 25-17, 25-22 and 25-8.
Next up – After the Siegel match, Wilson Central travels to Lebanon to take on the Lady Devils on Thursday, Sept. 8. Varsity play is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.