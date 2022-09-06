WCHS volleyball

Wilson Central sophomore Madilyn Bergset Mires and the rest of the Lady Wildcats will be busy this week, playing host to Siegel on Wednesday and playing at Lebanon on Thursday.

Wilson Central’s volleyball team, the top seed a year ago in the district tournament, are hoping to get its record turned around this week after an 0-8 start.

WCHS will host Siegel on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in a 6:30 p.m. varsity match.

