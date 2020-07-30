Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.