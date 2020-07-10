MJ's Gibson wins NRA drawing -
Big winner: Mt. Juliet’s Gibby Gibson recently won a statewide Friends of NRA drawing that earned him a pile of prizes, including a Gun of the Year – a classic Henry Rifle.
The haul included seven additional guns, knives, jewelry, coolers, binoculars, and a Ted Nugent-autographed guitar.
“The only thing I’d ever won was a plastic Gene Autry billfold,” quipped Gibson, a renowned antique tackle collector who coaches the Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Air Rifle Team.
“I bought five tickets help out Friends of NRA because they support our rifle team,” he said. “I never had any idea I’d win.”
The Wilson County Chapter of Friends of NRA is one of the most active in the nation, with an annual auction/banquet that generates funds for various local, state and federal causes.
This year’s Lebanon banquet is set for September.
On target: Watertown’s Hunter Larese, a freshman member of the University of the Cumberlands archery team, finished 8th in a recent national tournament.
Larese, who earned an archery scholarship to the Kentucky university, earlier this year was named Academic All-America.
Conservation raffle: A fishing trip with famous TV fisherman Bill Dance is among the prizes up for grabs in the Tennessee Conservation Raffle, sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Other prizes include a kayak and a $1,000 Bass Pro Shops gift card.
Proceeds from the raffle go to the state’s ongoing elk-restoration program.
Information about purchasing raffle tickets and other details is available on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.
Angler input: The TWRA invites fishermen across the state to make suggestions about rules and regulations in a series of Facebook sessions. They can also submit their proposals to the Agency on-line.
Details about the Facebook sessions and on-line submissions are posted on the TWRA website.
Water warning: With the summer boating season underway on congested lakes such as Old Hickory and Percy Priest, the TWRA will be on the lookout for safety violations, with a special focus on Boating Under the Influence.
Enforcing life jacket rules is another priority: one per passenger must be aboard every boat and must be worn by youngsters anytime the boat is moving.
