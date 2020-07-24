TN state parks are still open -
Despite ongoing Coronavirus concerns, Tennessee’s state parks remain open, although swimming pools and some other amenities may be shut down.
Hiking, picnicking, playgrounds, canoeing and other activities are still available to the public.
Most parks require advance reservations for cabins, pavilions and over-night camping. Updated information is available on the individual parks’ websites or by calling the park headquarters.
The two-day Junior Ranger Camp scheduled for Cedars of Lebanon State Park later this month is sold out. A schedule of other upcoming outdoor activities is posted on the park’s website.
Elk cam: a 24-hour live “elk cam” captures the movements of elk in a field on the East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area where they were first stocked over a decade ago.
Since the elk are wild and roam free, sometimes they are in the field where the cam is situated, and sometimes not. The elk cam can be accessed at www.tnwildlife.org.
Duck drawings: Due to the pandemic, duck blind drawings will be conducted on-line for Old Hickory and other Wildlife Management sites. Information about how to apply, and other details, is posted at www.GoOutdoorsTN.com.
Registration leeway: Also, because the pandemic has caused disruptions and closures of some clerk offices, the TWRA is granting boaters leeway in registering their boats.
Boaters are asked to carry a bill of sale with them to show TWRA officers if they are checked on the water.
Detailed information about boating registration requirements and procedures is available at www.tnwildlife.org or in the Tennessee Boating Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
Bill fishing: Among the prizes up for grabs in the Tennessee Conservation Rally is a fishing trip with famed TV angler Bill Dance.
The raffle, formerly known as the Elk Tag Raffle, is sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, and proceeds go toward wildlife restoration.
Information about purchasing raffle tickets and other details is available on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website, www.tnwildlife.org.
Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact phone number.