Conservation raffle raises over $1.8M
The recent Tennessee Conservation Raffle, conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, generated $1,880,500, up from last year’s $1.2 million.
A total of 170,099 tickets were sold, up 65% from the inaugural raffle. The funds help support various state conservation projects in partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Among the winners for the raffle’s 10 top prizes were Steve Henderson of Livingston, Darrel Wardlaw of Smyrna and Mark Hyjek of Spring Hill.
Elk permit winners: The TWRA last week announced the 14 hunters selected by a random draw to participate in this fall’s elk hunt.
From Middle Tennessee, Sam Neely of Crossville and Jeremy Gideon of Tullahoma were drawn for the archery hunt, and Matthew Hubbard of Brentwood was drawn for the gun/muzzleloader hunt.
A total of 11,146 persons registered for the hunts, up 1,543 from last year.
Funds from the elk permit applications go to the TWRA’s elk restoration program.
Another boating fatality: A kayaker drowned in Shoal’s Creek in Lawrence County last week, Tennessee’s 16th boating fatality of the year.
Officials investigating the accident said the victim was not wearing a life jacket.
Last year was the deadliest year in history on state waters, with 32 boating-related fatalities. Officials believe the surge is due to the increased number of boaters on the water.
Kayaking in particular, has grown tremendously in recent years.
The TWRA continues to emphasize safe boating awareness, stressing wearing life jackets any time the craft is moving. It also continues to crack down on impaired boaters.
Information about boating regulations and requirements can be obtained in the Tennessee Boating Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
Sandhill Crane permits: A computerized drawing will be held for Sandhill Crane hunting permits, with the application period running Sept. 1-22.
The statewide Sandhill season runs Dec. 5 through Jan. 31. Detailed information is available in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide and on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website www.tnwildlife.org.
