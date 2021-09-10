TWRA invites fishing proposals -
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency invites comments and proposals about the state’s commercial and sports fishing regulations.
Comments can be emailed to fishingreg.comments@tn.gov.
Or mailed to: TWRA Fisheries Division; 5107 Edmondson Drive; Nashville, TN 37211.
The comments and proposals will be taken into consideration by the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission when it votes on next year’s regulations. Any new regulations enacted will go into effect March 1, 2022.
Bagwell honored: TWRA Sgt. Brad Bagwell has been named Officer of the Year by the Southeastern Association of Fish & Wildlife.
Bagwell, a resident of Cheatham County, patrols the TWRA’s District 12, who 12 counties include Wilson.
Another boating fatality: A man drowned last week when he fell from his boat as it approached Rock Harbor Marine in Nashville, the second boating-related fatality in as many weeks, and the state’s 17th of the year.
TWRA investigators said the victim was not wearing a life jacket.
The 17 fatalities are down from 22 this time last year, going into the Labor Day weekend that signals the unofficial end of peak boating season.
Last year saw a record 32 fatalities, despite the TWRA’s continued emphasis on safety and crackdown on violators.
Dove fields sought: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for public dove hunting, both for the current season and the later fall seasons.
The Agency will pay $75 per acre and more, depending on what is planted in the field.
For information call (615) 781-6622.
Photo contests: Entries are being accepted for the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar competition. Photos must be of Tennessee wildlife, flora, natural scenes and settings.
The deadline is Sept. 10. For details visit www.tnwildlife.org.
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is also taking submissions for its 7th annual wildlife and landscape photo contest. For entry details visit the TWF website.
Contact info: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.