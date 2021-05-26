Yummy carp cuisine -
Since efforts to curb the spread of invasive Asian carp don’t seem to be working, someone suggested a novel way to get rid of the nuisance fish.
Eat ‘em.
Although carp tend to be looked down on as a food fish – rated slightly below the sole of an old tennis shoe in taste and texture – that might be a bun rap. While poking around the Tennessee River Folklife Museum near Camden awhile back, I came across a display of old-time victuals that included canned carp.
Back then, carp were routinely consumed. When commercial fishermen brought in their catch at the end of the day, the fish were separated for sale. Choice species like catfish brought the best price, while carp were on down the line.
But they didn’t go to waste, as evidenced by the canned carp on display in the museum.
In those lean times, nothing was wasted on the river.
Viewing the canned carp, I was reminded of what an old mountaineer said when asked if possums were edible:
“Reckon it depends on how hungry you are.”
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency partners with commercial fishermen at Kentucky Lake to subsidize processing plants for tons of Asian carp netted from the lake. Most of the carp end up as pet food.
What about human consumption? If it’s good for Fluffy and Fido, what about us?
Frank Fiss, the TWRA’s Chief of Fisheries, says it has possibilities. He points out that nowadays, with all the fancy herbs and spices and cooking recipes, even the aforementioned tennis shoe could be rendered mouth-watering.
I asked Frank if he has sampled any carp, and he said he hasn’t got around to it, but is willing to give it a try.
I figure the old-timey canned carp were made into carp cakes, similar to salmon and mackerel cakes, simple and inexpensive to prepare.
Some modern carp recipes I found on the internet are complex and exotic, with photos that would make a French gourmet drool.
One was Roasted Carp on Caramelized Onions. It features a big carp, basked crisp and smothered in a variety of dressings. It is roasted with its head on, which I assume is chef-optional. Personally, I don’t like to eat something that’s staring at me.
There is another recipe for Crispy Fried Carp, and one for Drunken Carp Fish. The latter calls for white wine, garlic, olive oil and sliced lemons.
I wonder if the Drunken Carp recipe is similar to the one my Uncle Herb recommended for freshwater drum. The ingredients were simple: one mid-sized drum and a fifth of Jack Daniels.
The directions: heat the oven to 380 degrees and pop in the drum on a baking pan. Allow it to cook slowly, while sipping the Jack Daniels.
After a couple of hours, remove the drum from the oven, feed it to the cat, and finish the Jack Daniels.
I’ll bet the recipe would work on carp, too.