Ally 400 set Sunday afternoon -
GLADEVILLE – Kyle Larson won last year’s inaugural NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway, part of a sizzling 10-win season topped with championship icing, and Sunday afternoon he’ll try for an encore.
Larson is favored to pull off a repeat performance in the Ally 400 as he efforts to recapture some of the missing magic from last season.
His only win in 16 races this year came back in February, and his average finish is 15th. He is 7th in the standings, well off the pace of points leader Chase Elliott.
“It’s been a little more challenging than last year,” Larson said Thursday in discussing his NSS return. “It hasn’t been a bad season – we’ve got a win, and we’ve run pretty good in most races – but you always want to do better.”
Larson said there is no sense of complacency for him or his team coming off last year’s rousing championship season.
“Not at all,” he said. “When you win one, it keeps you hungry for more. You don’t let up or relax.”
He laughed and added, “I guess we’re greedy.”
Last year’s success was sweet redemption for the 29-year-old hot-shoe from Elk Grove, California, whose career at one point appeared on the abyss.
In 2020 Larson was suspended by NASCAR and fired by his team for making a racially insensitive remark.
During his darkest hour, Larson was thrown a lifeline by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.
Hendrick, one of the most sport’s most respected personalities, didn’t just give Larson a fast car, he gave him his personal seal of approval.
“He took a risk, bringing me back in the sport, and there’s not a day goes by that I don’t appreciate what he did for me,” said Larson, who turned his second chance into a championship.
“Mr. Hendrick has made a massive impact on my life, not just as a boss but as a friend.”
The bond between the two is strong; after last year’s win, Hendrick attended the press conference with Larson and became emotional when he discussed the travails both have overcome.
Now Larson rolls back onto the Superspeedway as the defending champ and race favorite.
“I’ve also been favored in a lot of the races I’ve lost this year,” Larson noted. “Drivers don’t read anything into that.”
But, he admitted, success creates good vibes, and he’s looking forward to picking up where he left off on the unique 1.3-mile concrete layout.
“I like the track,” Larson said. “It’s fun to race on, and the atmosphere last year was incredible. I like everything about coming to Nashville.”
Friday, June 24
1 a.m.: parking lots open
2-3:30 p.m.: practice, truck qualifying
7 p.m.: Rackley Roofing 200
Saturday, June 25
8 a.m.: parking lots open
11 a.m.: Xfinity qualifying
12 noon: Cup qualifying
2:30 p.m.: Tennessee Lottery 250
Sunday, June 26
8 a.m.: parking lots open
2 p.m.: Brothers Osborne concert
4 p.m.: Ally 400
For tickets, call 866-RACE-TIX.