GLADEVILLE – NASCAR’s 10-race championship playoff kicks off this weekend in Darlington, S.C., and all eyes will be on Kyle Larson – just as they were when he dominated the June 20 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
That victory was one of a season-leading five for Larson, and helped establish him as the title favorite among the 16 playoff drivers.
If Larson captures the crown in the season finale at Phoenix, his road to the championship will have wound through Gladeville. The points Larson earned for his Superspeedway victory will be a factor – perhaps the deciding factor – in determining the championship.
“As we all witnessed at our inaugural Cup Series race, Kyle Larson was dominant then, and no one is surprised he is the presumptive favorite to take home the Bill France (championship) Cup,” says Dover Motorsports President/CEO Michael Tatoian.
Having its race winner enter the playoffs as the favorite generates positive publicity for Superspeedway as it prepares for next year’s second Cup race.
Tatoian expects the date of that race to be announced soon.
“We have been told to expect the NASCAR schedule to be announced in the coming weeks,” he says.
“I’m not exactly sure when the official announcement will be made.
Assembling the NASCAR schedule is a very difficult task to satisfy all the stakeholders, but we anticipate our Nashville Superspeedway tripleheader weekend will remain in the same part of the NASCAR calendar.”
This year’s tripleheader was on Father’s Day weekend and the fan reception was positive. The Friday truck race and the Saturday Xfinity race drew fair crowds, and the Sunday Cup main event sold out will in advance.
Tatoian says there is no immediate plan to increase the track’s 38,000 seating capacity by next season.
Casting additional positive attention on NASCAR racing in Middle Tennessee will be the Nov. 30-Dec. 2 NASCAR Champions Week.
The series of events and entertainment will culminate with the crowning of the 2021 champions in all three series.
Each of those champions – truck, Xfinity and Cup – will have raced at the Superspeedway in June, and there is a chance all three winners could end up champions of their respective series.
That would mark an impressive revival for a racetrack whose future was once in doubt.
Veterans Motorplex: The Veterans Motorplex in Ridgetop, formerly known as Highland Rim Speedway, will be running Saturday night, with a 50-lap Sportsman feature highlighting a seven-race schedule.
Fairgrounds Speedway: The track won’t be back in action until a Sept 17-18 doubleheader, part of five local-division races left.
Defending track champion Dylan Fetcho of Lebanon is second in the point standings, and Gladeville’s Hunter Wright is within striking distance in fourth.