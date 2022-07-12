LEBANON - The Wilson County Black History Committee welcomes the public to attend the 23rd annual Lebanon Clowns Negro League Baseball Team Celebration.
The event will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at historic Pickett Chapel, 209 East Market Street.
The guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Charlie E. McAdoo.
In addition, the 11th annual Chris Price Athletic Award will be presented to 2022 Lebanon High School graduate Yarin Alexander.
Alexander, a 6-6 swing guard, helped lead the Blue Devils to the District 9-4A and Region 5-4A championships as a senior, a record of 29-7 and a berth in the semifinals of the BlueCross TSSAA State Championships.
The son of Keasha Alexander, Damell and Connie Maull, Alexander was voted the Most Valuable Player of District 9-4A and was named all-tournament in both the district and region tournaments.
Alexander will continue his athletic and academic career this fall at Chipola College in Marianna, FL.
About the award - The award is given annually by the Wilson County Black History committee in honor of the late Chris Price.
A baseball and basketball star at Lebanon High (Class of 1990) and an All-OVC baseball player at Middle Tennessee State University where he hit 34 career home runs, Mr. Price died in 2009 at the age of 36 in a motorcycle accident.
He played a season of minor league baseball with the Kansas City Royals organization.
The 2021 recipient was Camaria Corder, a basketball and track athlete at Shafer Middle School in Gallatin.
Other recipients include: Ty Jobe (2018); Jameka Dowell (2015); Jeremiah Hastings (2014); Macieo Gaines (2013).
About the Clowns - The Lebanon Clowns operated from the mid-1940s to the mid-1960s, featured dozens of players from Lebanon and surrounding areas.
Their home field was a lot behind the WANT-WCOR Radio station on Trousdale Ferry Pike.
The team’s competition included other clubs from Hartsville, Gallatin, Chattanooga, Nashville, Murfreesboro, Birmingham, Ala. and Pontiac, Mich.