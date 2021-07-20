Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church -
LEBANON - The Wilson County Black History Committee will celebrate the legacy of The Lebanon Clowns baseball team Sunday, July 25.
The annual celebration will feature a guest speaker and the presentation of the Chris Price Award to a local student athlete. The master of ceremonies will be Rev. Dr. Charlie E. McAdoo. Dr. Harriet Kembro-Hamilton will be the guest speaker.
Plans call for the program to start at 3 p.m. at Lebanon's Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church, 633 Glover Street.
As always, the public is cordially invited to attend.
For more information, call (615) 512-7921 or visit www.pickettchapel.org.