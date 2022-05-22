In drag racing, where winners are decided by a hiccup, Lebanon’s Mark Hackett is a just burp out of first place in the championship standings.
Three races into the 11-race Southeast Gassers Association season, Hackett sits in second place in his division as he chases his second Superstock title in the last four years.
“I’m fairly happy with how the season is going,” says Hackett, who has posted 2nd and 3rd place finishes in his two races so far. The season-opener was rained out.
“A car I planned to race this year hasn’t been as fast as I’d hoped,” Hackett says, “so I’ve been running my old one while trying to get the other one up to speed.”
The “old one” is truly a golden oldie – a ’65 Comet built by Hackett’s late father Wayne.
“It’s been a good car for a lot of years – I won the 2020 championship with it,” Hackett says. “It’s got a lot of miles and memories.”
Hackett, 55, is a salesman with Kight Home Center. Now in his 6th season on the vintage drag racing circuit, he has finished 1st, 2nd and 2nd in the standings the past three years, and is once again currently 2nd.
Traveling to tracks in Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, Hackett logs about 3,500 miles a season. Soaring fuel price are devastating his budget.
“It’s not so much the racing fuel,” he says. “It costs $8-$10 a gallon, but we use only about four gallons in a weekend. It’s the fuel that we use getting to and from the track that hurts. Our tow vehicle uses diesel, which is sky-high. It costs about $1,000 to travel to a race.”
Even before the explosion in gas prices, Hackett operated on a tight budget. The race purses aren’t big, and Hackett “considers it a good season when we break even.”
Obviously he’s not in it for the money; it’s the thrill of competition that draws him to the drag strips.
“I got hooked on drag racing as a kid going to Beach Bend with my dad,” Hackett says. “I decided to try it, and I’ve been at it ever since. I like the challenge of competing against other drivers on the track, and I also like the mechanical aspect of trying to build the fastest car. It’s about being successful in something I love to do and take pride in.”
Hackett is assisted by wife Rhonda, who organizes the travel schedule, films races, and assists with some of the light work on race day.
“I couldn’t do it without her,” Hackett says.
The other volunteer members of the team are buddies Chris Amos and Kevin Shaw.
“They donate their time and hard work,” Hackett says. “They’re part of whatever success I enjoy.”