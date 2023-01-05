Larry Woody Duck 4

Lebanon High shop-class students recently built 50 wood duck nesting boxes in partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which will install them at sites around Old Hickory Lake.

The students constructed the boxes from rough lumber provided by several Wilson County and Gallatin businesses. (Rough lumber is used to assist ducklings in climbing in and out of the boxes.)