Lebanon High shop-class students recently built 50 wood duck nesting boxes in partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which will install them at sites around Old Hickory Lake.
The students constructed the boxes from rough lumber provided by several Wilson County and Gallatin businesses. (Rough lumber is used to assist ducklings in climbing in and out of the boxes.)
Delta Waterfowl also donated 15 boxes to the project, which was overseen by Wilson County TWRA officer Hunter Daniels.
“It involved cooperation between Wilson County youth and the TWRA,” said Daniels, who last year received an Agency commendation for his community initiatives.
“The project seemed like a perfect opportunity to intermingle possible new hunter recruitment with sound, easy-to-create wildlife management techniques,” said Daniels, who credited Delta Waterfowl official Scott Marcin for supporting the project and thanked Lebanon High Carpentry teacher Mark Wooten for directing the construction of the boxes.
The TWRA provided blueprints for the nesting boxes, which have to conform to specific measurements, especially the hole in which the ducks enter and exit. The holes must be four inches in size, large enough to accommodate the ducks but not large enough to admit predators such as racoons.
Some boxes have a hinged roof to assist waterfowl biologists in monitoring the nesting and hatching process.
Wood ducks got their name by residing in flooded wooded areas, and placement of the nesting boxes is critical.
They have to be in areas with suitable habitat to provide foraging and protection for the young ducks when they leave the nest.
Wood ducks are “cavity nesters.” Instead of building their nests on the ground like geese and other duck species, they build them in hollow trees and in man-made nesting boxes like the ones built by the LHS students.
The boxes are placed on poles jutting a few feet above the water. Metal guards are placed on the poles to repel snakes that prey on eggs and ducklings.
Wood ducks were threatened with extinction in the early 1900s due to uncontrolled market hunting and loss of bottomland habitat.
Thanks to management efforts by wildlife agencies like the TWRA, combined with habitat acquisition by hunter/conservation groups like Ducks Unlimited, today wood ducks are abundant.
They are Tennessee’s most common duck nesting species, and the most spectacularly colored, especially the dazzling drakes.
The construction of the nesting boxes by Lebanon High students is the second recent Wilson Country youth/TWRA partnership.
Earlier, members of the Mt. Juliet Fishing Team helped construct fish attractors which will be installed throughout Old Hickory Lake.