Deer hunters from across the state will have a chance to compare trophies, view videos, check out the latest gear and swap stories at the May 21-22 Tennessee Rendezvous and Deer Expo at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Farm Bureau Building.
In addition to deer hunters, turkey hunters will get a chance to strut their stuff in a state-championship turkey-calling contest, with the winner qualifying for the National Wild Turkey Federation finals at Opryland.
One of the turkey-calling judges is Mt. Juliet’s Randall Haley.
A wide array of tackle and other outdoor gear will also be on display.
“There will be something for every outdoorsman,” says Lebanon’s Wes Stone, one of the organizers of the second annual event. “We had a big turnout for the first one last year and we’re expecting an even bigger one this year as the word spreads.”
The event started as Facebook page shared by area deer hunters and quickly grew in popularity.
This year’s expo will feature trophy deer mounts – including some national record racks in the New Legends Antler collection -- and a TWRA official will be on hand to score antlers hunters bring in.
A Big Buck contest will match antlers in five categories: rifle, muzzleloader, bow, crossbow and juvenile.
Booths and exhibitors will feature the latest in deer hunting gadgets and gear, from calls and scents to tree stands, clothing and other items.
Growing in popularity is the Apex Hunting Competition in which hunters enter self-filmed hunts, with subjects ranging from shooting to field-dressing.
Seminar speakers will cover covering various topics, featuring world-renowned archer Joella Bates. Mt. Juliet’s Haley will discuss “Down-to-Earth Hunting.”
Haley is a frequent guest on the Southern Woods & Waters TV Show.
Portland’s Tim Guraedy, known as “Mountain Man” on the Duck Dynasty TV show, will also be in attendance.
“It’ll be lots of fun, with something of interest to every hunter and fisherman,” Stone says.
For detailed information about featured attractions, exhibits, show times and tickets visit TnDeerExpo.com or contact Stone at (615) 289-9551.