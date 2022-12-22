For 33 years a wily old Sandhill crane dodged hunters and predators and other pitfalls on its annual winter migrations.
Awhile back it made a fatal mistake, failing to detect Lebanon’s Austin Davis hunkered in a cluster of cattails on a mud-flat near Chickamauga Lake in southeastern Tennessee.
It dropped down toward a set of decoys, and Davis, hunting with long-time buddy Bradley Buchannan, made the shot.
When he retrieved the bird he discovered a metal band on its leg, clamped there 33 years ago by a Michigan waterfowl biologist the year it was hatched.
“That crane was older than me,” says Davis, 28. “Imagine what all it had been through over the past 33 years. It’s pretty incredible.”
So incredible, in fact, that Field & Stream magazine ran a nation-wide story about the hunt.
Davis reported the banded crane to federal wildlife officials and was told it is one of the oldest ever recorded. He received a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service for providing the data.
Although Sandhill cranes are considered the most delicious of all waterfowl, known as “rib-eye in the sky,” Davis figured the old bird was too tough to eat – besides, he and Buchannan bagged three additional younger cranes to fill out their limits – so he settled for the band as a memento.
“I added it to two wood duck bands and a goose band I have on a string with some of my grandpa’s old duck calls,” he says.
Davis, a graduate of Lebanon High and enrollee at Vol State Community College, began hunting about the time he could walk. He went with his grandfather Jimmy Davis, a past president of the Wilson County Sportsman’s Club, his father Kenneth and uncle Michael.
“We’ve hunted ducks, geese, deer, turkeys – about everything,” says Davis, who works for the Wilson County Road Commission when he’s not in the woods or on the water.
The TWRA opened the first Sandhill crane hunting season 10 years ago, and in three of the past five seasons Davis and Buchannan got drawn for permits and bagged four-bird limits.
They missed out last year, then were drawn again this year.
The TWRA requires every hunter who draws a permit to take a Sandhill identification course to make sure a rare Whooping crane or other species is not shot by mistake.
“Sandhills are very distinctive,” Davis says. “It’s easy to tell them from other cranes.”
Davis and Buchannan decided to hunt on their own instead of using an outfitter as on past hunts. They spent a day scouting, and found an area cranes were using. They got in position before daylight and put out four dozen silhouette decoys. Around 8 o’clock a flock came over and a single bird peeled off and dropped down.
“Bradley and I did a quick rock-scissors-paper to see who took the shot,” Davis says, “and I won.”