Tailback Shannon scores 4 touchdowns
LEBANON -- DeQuantay Shannon ran for 140 yards and scored four touchdowns in Lebanon's runaway 42-7 win over McGavock Friday at Tribble Field / Watkins Stadium.
On Lebanon's first offensive snap the speedy junior emerged from a pile off right tackle and out-ran the field for a 60-yard TD to get the party started.
Before the smoke had cleared, Shannon added three more first half touchdowns on runs of 2, 15 and 1 yards as the Blue Devils evened their record at 1-1 headed into a Sept. 6 home game with Region 4, 6A rival Mt. Juliet.
"It's been a long week," said LHS head coach Chuck Gentry, "but that's part of being a football coach. This is the life I chose and I love it.
"I wasn't very happy after last week's game and I challenged our kids. I feel like they responded well tonight and played a physical brand of football."
Minutes later, Lebanon's Breeze Copas returned a McGavock punt 18 yards down to the Raider 39.
Six plays later Shannon scored from two yards out for a 14-0 Blue Devil lead with 6:23 left in the first.
Lebanon's swarming defensive unit forced another punt, this one for eight yards, setting the home team up at the McGavock 22.
Shannon added this third touchdown of the night to end a four-play drive, giving Lebanon a 21-0 lead at the 2:32 mark of the first period.
Sampson again contributed to a Lebanon score as he picked off a Marcus Johnson pass and returned the ball 32 yards, setting the Blue Devils up at the McGavock 33.
Shannon tallied his fourth touchdown of the half on a one-yard run at the 9:12 mark of the second half as LHS took a comfortable 28-0 lead into intermission.
Lebanon's longest drive of the night came on the first possession of the third period as the Blue Devils reeled off an eight-play, 85-yard drive that moved the score to 35-0 with 8:06 remaining in the quarter – invoking the running clock.
"I'm very proud of the guys up front," Gentry said. "I know DeQuantay looks good on the stat sheet, but those guys up front did a heck of a job of opening some holes."
Lebanon's defensive unit limited McGavock to 181 yards in total offense and forced three turnovers -- two fumbles and an interception.
Levi Sampson picked off a pass and returned it 32 yards to set up a score and had a 54-yard punt return to set up Lebanon's final touchdown.
Defensive end Christian Borden snuffed out a McGavock drive by recovering a fumble and Dominic Cellucci added three tackles for loss.
Copas completed 4-of-9 passes for 62 yards and was picked off once.
Sampson caught two passes for 22 yards, Tyson Kelley added on reception for 26 and Joseph Moore came out of the backfield for a 14-yard reception.
Lebanon returns to action Friday, Sept. 6 hosting Region 4, 6A rival Mt. Juliet.