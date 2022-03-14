Lebanon racer Dylan Fetcho went to Alabama over the weekend for a final tune-up before launching another championship chase at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, and brought home perhaps the biggest victory of his career.
“It was one of the biggest, if not THE biggest,” said Fetcho Monday about his win in Saturday’s Grasshopper Baby Rattler 125, one of the South’s premier Pro Late Model events. “It’s pretty special.”
The race was a preliminary to Sunday’s 46th annual Rattler 250 Late Model feature.
Twenty-six drivers from eight states were in the lineup at South Alabama Speedway in Kinston with Fetcho starting on the outside of the front row.
He squeezed his way into the lead eight laps into the race, and rode out front the rest of the way.
“There was a late caution that tightened up the field, and the second-place car was closing fast,” Fetcho said.
“I was a little nervous, but I thought if no more cautions came out I had it in the bag.”
The victory provides a major boost into a new season, as Fetcho prepares for next month’s opener at the Fairgrounds.
“Winning more races this season was my goal, in addition to competing for the championship,” Fetcho said. “We’re off to a good start.”
Fetcho, who last month had a less-successful run at the Speed Fest in Cordele, GA, said he probably won’t compete in any more out-of-state races this year.
“I’m going to concentrate on Nashville,” he said. “I want get more wins there.”
Fetcho captured the 2020 track championship and finished second last season, climbing out of an early hole to take the title fight down to the wire.
“I want to get off to a better start this year, and not have to play catch-up all season,” he said.
In the past three years Fetcho has finished second, first and second in the Fairgrounds championship battle.
In addition to maintaining his own two cars this season, he will prepare one for Jackson, (TN) racer Bryson Shaffer.
Shaffer, 17, won last season’s Rookie of the Year in one of Fetcho’s cars.
Fetcho will drive his Alabama winner in the April 2 Fairgrounds opener.
“I’ve got a good car,” he said, “and that makes me feel good about our chances.”
Radio races: Nashville radio station 102.5 FM "The Game" has announced it will carry 25 NASCAR Cup races this season, including Nashville Superspeedway’s June 26 Ally 400.