Having found success in chasing checkered flags in lower divisions in the northwest, Brittney Zamora last year moved to Lebanon to chase an even bigger dream – to someday race in NASCAR.
She’s not there yet, but on Monday she took another step in that direction when it was announced she will compete in the Show Me the Money regional series this season at Montgomery (Ala.) Speedway.
“This will be huge for my career,” Zamora said in a press release issued by Rackley W.A.R. Racing for whom she drives.
“I get the opportunity to show my skills to a new audience and competitors, and show that I am competitive at this level.”
The Show Me the Money Series opens March 5 with one of the country’s premier Pro Late Model races, the Alabama 200. The six-race series concludes in November with another major regional race, the Southern 100.
Zamora, 22, made national racing headlines last October when she became the first female driver to win a premier race at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway in the storied track’s 65-year-history.
Zamora had made two Fairgrounds starts for Rackley W.A.R. in 2020, finishing 6th and 11th, before last season’s historical victory.
“We’re going to take the momentum from that win and bring it into a new season,” Zamora said.
“Brittney is a talented driver and a fast learner, and we are excited to see her continued competitiveness and her intense drive,” says Willie Allen, who co-owns Rackley W.A.R. racing with Lebanon’s Curtis Sutton.
Sutton’s Rackley Roofing company is the team’s sponsor. The team is based in Centerville.
Zamora chose Lebanon as her new residence because a friend lives there.
Allen hopes to put Zamora in one of the team’s NASCAR Camping World trucks at some point. Former Cup driver Matt DiBenedetto will be the team’s full-time driver this season.
Zamora is a native of Kennewick, WA where she began racing Karts at four, then advanced to mini-stocks and late models. She won regional late model championships in 2017 and 2018.
While pursuing her racing goal, Zamora is completing her on-line degree at Washington State University and works part-time from home.
Zamora has set her sights high this season: a SMTM championship.
“It would be a huge statement for my team to win the championship,” she said. “I’m going to do everything I can to make it happen.”