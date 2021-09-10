The biggest race of his career.
That’s how Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho termed the October 31 All-American 400 at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, after Friday’s announcement that he has landed a ride for one of the country’s premier short-track races.
“It’s for sure my biggest race,” Fetcho said. “It could open a lot of doors on down the road. I’ll probably be a little nervous, but the fact that the race is run on my home track helps.”
“It’s the biggest thing in Dylan’s career so far,” agreed Scott Fetcho, who helped negotiate his son’s ride with Anthony Campi Racing out of Sarasota, Fla. “The All-American 400 attracts a lot of national attention.”
The ride was made possible through a sponsorship with Columbia-based US Tanks, whose owner, Jonathan Brown, fields the car driven by Michael House in the Fairgrounds’ Pro Late Model division.
House and Dylan are battling for this season’s track championship.
“Its pretty crazy,” said Dylan about irony of his local rival’s car owner also sponsoring his All-American 400 ride.
“Jonathan and I have been friends for a long time,” said Scott, a former Fairgrounds Speedway racer. “His company’s name has been on our cars for years, so it’s not too unusual that it’ll be on both Dylan’s and Michael’s cars.”
Dylan is the track’s defending Pro Late Model champion, and is second in the standings to House as the season winds down. A Sept. 17-18 doubleheader could go a long way in deciding the title, although it may come down the final race of the season.
That final Pro Late Model race will be part of a Fairgrounds Speedway season finale tripleheader, and Dylan will be running all three races: the Oct. 29 Legends Series race, the Oct. 30 Pro Late Model race and the Oct. 31 All-America 400 for Super Late Models.
“It shouldn’t be too bad,” he said of the hectic schedule. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Dylan, at 20 one of the region’s top young racers, got a major career boost by winning last year’s track championship. He joined such past champs as Darrell Waltrip, Coo Coo Marlin, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton, all of whom went on to NASCAR stardom.
His chances of a title repeat appeared dismal after mechanical problems in this year’s season-opener plunged him to 19th in the standings. But he rebounded, and is now just 35 points behind House. Indiana driver Cole Williams – like Fetcho and House a former track champion – is third, and the only other driver with a realistic shot at the title.
Gladeville’s Hunter Wright is fourth and probably too far back to make a move in the four remaining races.
Dylan said he “feels good about our championship chances – a lot better than I did after that first race.”
And so he prepares for triple duty at the end of October: run a Legends Series finale, try to defend his track title, and take the green flag for his biggest race – one that could pave the way for even bigger ones in the future.