Racing at Indy is every driver’s dream, and for Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho it’s about to come true.
Fetcho won’t be racing on famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway – the Brickyard – but he’ll be close, just down the road at Indianapolis Raceway Park when he makes his first ARCA Series run on July 29.
The race will be televised live on Fox FX1.
“It’s a big race for me,” says Fetcho, 22, whose career continues a rapid rise, with the ARCA race the latest step up the ladder.
“It’ll be nationally-televised on Fox Sports 1 as the preliminary to that night’s NASCAR truck race, so it should have a good crowd and get a lot of attention.”
There’s a double-Lebanon angle to the race: the car Fetcho will drive is fielded by Lebanon’s Mark Noble, a second-generation team owner.
Noble this season plans to expand the operation his father founded three decades ago, and competing in ARCA is part of that plan.
ARCA is considered the fourth tier of stock car racing, just below NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and truck series.
Over the decades it has provided a launching pad for some of the sport’s brightest young future stars.
Noble’s team has made one previous ARCA start, with the car driven to a top-10 finish by Tanner Arms earlier this year at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
When Noble offered Fetcho the Indy ride, he jumped at it.
“I’ve known Mark for a long time around the track, and he and my dad go back even further,” Fetcho says.
“He’s very committed to racing, and I think we can field a competitive car. It’s going to be exciting.”
The ARCA race kicks off a big weekend at Indy. After the July 29 ARCA/Camping World truck series doubleheader, the Xfinity Series will race next day on IRP’s road course, then the action will move to the historic Brickyard for the Cup feature.
“A lot of racing people will be there that weekend,” Fetcho says. “Hopefully we’ll do well.”
Before then, Fetcho has an important date at the Fairgrounds Saturday, June 4 as he chases his second Pro Late Model victory of the young season.
He is third in the standings, behind fellow Wilson County driver Hunter Wright, also with one win.
“We’re having a pretty good season,” says Fetcho, who also notched a Rattler 200 victory in South Alabama. “We need to keep it going.”
NSS reminder
Nashville Superspeedway’s second annual NASCAR tripleheader is drawing near -- the June 24-26 truck race, Xfinity race and Cup Series main event.
Last year’s inaugural Ally 400 Cup race was a 38,000-seat sellout.
To better handle the traffic, 2,600 additional parking spaces have been added for this year’s races.
Tickets are on sale at the via NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or 1-866-RACE-TIX.