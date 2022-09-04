Throughout the 1970s Lebanon’s Steve Spencer was one of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway’s top racers, winning Rookie of the Year in ’73, the track championship in ’79, and going on to rub fenders with some of NASCAR’s greatest drivers in the Cup Series.
It was recently announced that, for his accomplishments, Spencer will be inducted into the Speedway’s Hall of Fame, taking his place among the Who’s Who of Middle Tennessee racing in an Oct. 26 ceremony.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” says Spencer, 74, who grew up in Old Hickory and moved to Lebanon several years ago with wife Cherry and their two children. “Those were fun, exciting days.”
Joining Spencer in the induction will be fellow driver Darryl Sage, engine builder Howard Johnson and members of the famed Alabama Gang – Bobby and Donnie Allison and Red Farmer.
After Spencer retired from racing, he became a pilot for several prominent NASCAR drivers, including superstar Jeff Gordon and area standout Sterling Marlin.
“My only regret is that I didn’t get a chance to compete full-time on the top Cup level,” Spencer says. “I ran several Cup races at Nashville, Bristol and Atlanta – where I had a top-ten finish – but I never had the backing to go full-time with good equipment. I got close – I talked to (prominent team owner) Richard Childress about driving for him, but it didn’t work out. I still think about what might have been.”
Nevertheless, says Spencer, “I had a great career. I had a chance to do something I loved for a lot of years and was successful at it.”
Spencer was born in Knoxville, the son of a Baptist preacher who was transferred from church to church. The family lived in Louisville, Covington, Ky., Bowling Green, Kingston, Bristol – where he saw his first race -- and finally Old Hickory.
It was while living in Old Hickory that the teenaged Spencer began to pursue his dream of racing professionally. He and a friend spotted a battered old race car, a ’55 Ford, sitting in a yard with a “For Sale” sign on it and decided to buy it.
“It belonged to Pete Page (a locally-renowned racer), and he wanted $300 for it,” Spencer says. “We offered to pay $50 down and the rest when we got it. But when my buddy’s mom found out, she ended the partnership and I was left to pay off the car by myself, selling discarded Coke bottles and running a paper rout.”
In the summer of ’66 Spencer made his racing debut, competing on the Fairgrounds’ quarter-mile track on Saturdays and in wild Figure-8 races on Tuesdays.
“I did OK on the quarter-mile, but not very well in the Figure-8s,” he says, adding with a laugh: “I was afraid I’d tear up my car.”
By the next season Spencer had acquired a slightly better car and raced at Highland Rim, assisted by his mentor Sonny Upchurch. Upchurch was among the era’s best drivers, as well as the most swashbuckling.
“Sonny taught me how to drive,” Spencer says. “He said, ‘Just follow me!’”
Spencer served a hitch in the Navy, and while stationed in Puerto Rico married Cherry, whom he had dated back home. The couple has two grown children and two grandkids. Steve’s son, Chuck, raced briefly at the Fairgrounds.
Nowadays Spencer buys and sells recreational vehicles.
“Cherry and I get to travel all around the country, delivering RVs and meeting people,” he says. “We enjoy it.”
Spencer remembers his racing days fondly.
“It was a fun, exciting time,” Spencer says. “It was a heckuva ride.”