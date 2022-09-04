spencer

Lebanon's Steve Spencer, left, with future NASCAR star Darrell Waltrip, after a race.

 Submitted

Throughout the 1970s Lebanon’s Steve Spencer was one of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway’s top racers, winning Rookie of the Year in ’73, the track championship in ’79, and going on to rub fenders with some of NASCAR’s greatest drivers in the Cup Series.

It was recently announced that, for his accomplishments, Spencer will be inducted into the Speedway’s Hall of Fame, taking his place among the Who’s Who of Middle Tennessee racing in an Oct. 26 ceremony.