On Wednesday night retired Lebanon racer Steve Spencer will take his place among some of the greatest drivers in the sport’s history when he is inducted into the Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame in Nashville.
“This is the greatest honor a race driver can receive,” says Spencer, who will be enshrined along with members of the famed “Alabama Gang” – Bobby and Donnie Allison and Red Farmer. Other inductees are local racer Daryl Sage and acclaimed engine builder Howard Johnson.
“It’s a special honor to be a part of a group like this,” says Spencer, 75, who won the track championship in 1977. “These are some of the legends of our sport.”
The Allisons and Farmer reside in Alabama and frequently raced at Nashville in the 1970s and 1980s as part of their “barnstorming” throughout the South and Southeast.
Bobby Allison and Farmer are members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and named among “NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers.” Farmer, 90, was born next to the Fairgrounds, where Wednesday night’s induction ceremony will be held.
Spencer was born in Knoxville, the son of a Baptist minister, and the family lived in Louisville, Covington, Ky., Bowling Green, Bristol and finally Old Hickory where the teenaged Spencer started racing. He drove a battered ’55 Ford he bought for $300.
He quickly earned a reputation as a top driver, winning Fairgrounds Speedway Rookie of the Year in 1973 and the track championship four years later.
“After being successful at Nashville I ran some Cup races at Bristol, Charlotte and Atlanta – where I had a top-10 finish – and tested at Daytona,” Spencer says. “At one point I had a conversation with (noted team owner) Richard Childress about possibly driving for him, but it didn’t develop.”
After retiring from driving, Spencer became a pilot, flying several top NASCAR drivers to and from races. He and wife Cherry moved to Lebanon several years ago, and today they are involved in a recreational vehicle business, buying and selling RVs around the country.
Looking back on his racing career, Spencer says his only regret is “not getting a serious shot at the Cup level, in a good car, to see how I could have done. Every day I think about what could have been.”
But, he adds: “I still had a great career, won some exciting races, met lots of interesting people and made a lot of great friends. It was a heckuva fun ride.”