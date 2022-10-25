NFS - Hall of Fame - Logo on white (1)

On Wednesday night retired Lebanon racer Steve Spencer will take his place among some of the greatest drivers in the sport’s history when he is inducted into the Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame in Nashville.

“This is the greatest honor a race driver can receive,” says Spencer, who will be enshrined along with members of the famed “Alabama Gang” – Bobby and Donnie Allison and Red Farmer. Other inductees are local racer Daryl Sage and acclaimed engine builder Howard Johnson.