The rocket ride of Lebanon racer Brittney Zamora keeps picking up steam.
On Tuesday it was announced that Zamora is one of seven female drivers selected for the new Busch Light “Accelerate Her” program, providing funding and other support for their budding NASCAR careers.
Yesterday’s announcement said: “The Anheuser-Busch brand has committed to spending $10 million over the next three years to elevate women in NASCAR. The objective is to provide funding, track time, media exposure and training to female NASCAR drivers 21 and over.”
Zamora, 22, moved to Lebanon last year from Kennewick, Washington, to pursue her racing career. She drives for Centerville-based Rackley-WAR Racing and chose Lebanon as a residence because a friend lives there.
Joining Zamora in the Accelerate Her program is Toni Breidinger, Natalie Decker, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Amber Balcam, Stephanie Moyer and Melissa Fifield.
The program will be launched in an advertisement during Sunday’s Daytona 500.
Tuesday’s announcement did not specify how the funding will be channeled to the seven participating drivers, what the media exposure will consist of, and other details.
Zamora was not immediately available for comment.
Zamora attracted national attention last October when she became the first female driver to win a race in a premier series in the 65-year history of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
Last week it was announced that she will compete in the Show Me the Money regional series at Montgomery (Ala.) Speedway, a six-race schedule that starts March 5 and runs through November.
The Rackley-WAR Racing team, co-owned by Willie Allen and Lebanon’s Curtis Sutton, will compete in Friday’s Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona with Matt DiBenedetto at the wheel.
The team fielded the Pro Late Model car Zamora drove to her historic victory last year at Fairgrounds Speedway and will pilot in the Show Me the Money series.
Allen hopes to put Zamora in one of the team’s NASCAR trucks at some point.
“Brittney is a talented driver and a fast learner, and we are excited to see her continued competitiveness and her intense drive,” Allen said in last week’s announcement about Zamora’s Show Me the Money entry.
In the announcement, Zamora said, “This will be huge for my career. I get the opportunity to show my skills to a new audience and competitors, and show that I am competitive at this level.”
Zamora began racing Karts at four, then advanced to mini-stocks and late models. She won northwest regional late model championships in 2017 and 2018.
While pursuing her racing career, Zamora is completing her on-line degree at Washington State University and works part-time from home.