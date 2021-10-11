NASHVILLE - It didn’t take long for Lebanon’s newest racing resident to make a splash.
Last Saturday night Brittney Zamora, who last month moved to Lebanon from Washington state to pursue her racing career, became the first woman driver to win a premier race in the 64-year-history of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
“If someone had told me before the race I was going to win, I’d have said they were crazy,” laughed Zamora, who held off Michael House – a former track champion and one of the top area racers -- to capture the 100-lap feature.
“My goal going in was to finish in the top five,” Zamora said. “My team gave me a great car, things went our way, and I won. I’m really happy.”
“It’s a tremendous accomplishment,” said Fairgrounds Speedway General Manager Scott Menlen. “Brittney’s win is very positive for our track and for auto racing in general.”
Zamora, 22, started racing karts at age four, and over the years won multiple championships in various northwest series. Last Saturday night’s victory was her biggest, and came on the country’s premier local-division racetrack.
Zamora was already on NASCAR’s diversity-development radar, and her historical victory is sure to provide a boost to her career.
“She’s a talented driver,” said Willie Allen, whose W.A.R. (Willie Allen Racing) Rackley Racing team provided Zamora’s Pro Late Model ride. “She learns fast and doesn’t make mistakes.”
W.A.R. Rackley Racing is based in Centerville, but Zamora chose Lebanon as her new hometown because a friend lives there.
In addition to racing, she is completing her online degree at Washington State University and works a part-time job.
Allen, in partnership with Lebanon’s Curtis Sutton, plans to put Zamora in one of the team’s NASCAR Camping World trucks at some point. Rackley Roofing is her car’s sponsor.
“It’s a great team and everybody has been really instructive and helpful,” Zamora said.
She said her upset victory over some of the track’s top drivers was well-received by her fellow racers.
“A couple of them came over and congratulated me,” she said, “and the track officials were great. They really good people.”
One more Pro Late Model race remains on the Speedway schedule, Oct. 30, but Zamora is unsure if she will be in it.
“It depends on sponsorships,” she said. “I would also like to run the (Oct. 31) All-American 400, but that likewise depends on sponsorships.”
Three other Wilson County racers – William Hale, Hunter Wright and Dylan Fetcho – finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, behind Zamora and House.
Fetcho is the defending track champion and second in the standing behind House with one to go. He is still mathematically in title contention, but it’s a long-shot.
In addition to running the final local-division race, Fetcho is entered in the All-American 400, which he terms the biggest race of his career to this point.