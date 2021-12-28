Sign ups have begun for the 2022 Lebanon Youth Spring Baseball season online at www.lebanonyouthbaseball.net. To be eligible to play, players must be between 4 to 12 years of age.
Tryouts/evaluations will be held Saturday, February 26 for Minor and Major at the times listed on the league website. Tee Ball and Coach Pitch divisions will NOT try out and players will automatically be assigned to a team.
Player age for registration is determined using the following dates per division:
Player age for Spring 2022 for 4 year olds through 10 year olds is age as of Sept. 1, 2022 and will participate in the LYB Little League program.
Player age for Spring 2022 for 11 year olds through 12 year olds is age as of May 1, 2022 and will participate in the LYB Dixie Youth program.
ALL RETURNING PLAYERS AND NEW PLAYERS TO LEAGUE ages 9 through 12 MUST REGISTER and tryout for 2022 with exception being any returning 10 year old from last season
Players not able to attend tryouts will still be placed on a team in their age division.
Games will be played on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and/or Friday nights at Lebanon's Baird Park Complex.
Cap and shirt will be provided. As always, there is NO CHARGE to play due to the commitments of the Lebanon Kiwanis Club and the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club.