Nashville Fairgrounds Raceway opens April 17
Defending champion.
Dylan Fetcho admits it has a nice ring to it.
“It feels good,” says the Lebanon racer who opens defense of his Pro Late Model title Saturday, April 17, at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
“We worked hard to get to this point,” says Fetcho, 20, who added his name to an impressive list of such former Fairgrounds champions as Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton, all of whom went on to stellar NASCAR careers.
“I’ve always heard that winning the first one (championship) is the hardest,” Fetcho says. “Hopefully we’ll add some more to this one.”
In addition to winning the track’s premier Pro Late Model title, Fetcho last season finished second in the Legends Series in which he has captured 11 championships over the years.
Some of Fetcho’s toughest competition will come from a number of Wilson County rivals, starting with Hunter Wright. Wright finished fourth in last season’s standings.
Other local drivers among last season’s top ten were Chase Johnson (fifth), William Hale (eighth) and Bennie Hamlett (tenth.) All expect to be title contenders this year.
What accounts for five of the track’s top ten drivers being from Wilson County?
“It just happened that way,” Fetcho says. “We all kinda came up together and here we are. They’re friends of mine and it’ll be fun competing against them.”
Fetcho shares the credit for his success with his dad Scott Fetcho, who raced at the Fairgrounds from 1998-2006 before hanging up his helmet to devote his time and resources to his son’s efforts.
“My dad is my inspiration,” Dylan says.
“He worked hard, and it’s great to see it pay off for him,” Scott says. “Winning the championship was special. I’m proud of him and the job he did.”
Fetcho’s Precision Auto Body in Lebanon is one of the team’s sponsors, along with U.S. Tank, Lebanon Jewelers, Hunter Industries and Split Bean Coffee Shop.
“We couldn’t do it without our sponsors,” Fetcho says. “They keep us going.”
In addition to racing and preparing his own car, Fetcho will also maintain a car for Bryson Shaffer to race at the Fairgrounds.
“It’ll keep me busy,” Fetcho says, “but I enjoy it.”
Along with running a full schedule at Fairgrounds Speedway, Fetcho plans to enter some regional races. Earlier this year he made a strong showing in a race in Pensacola, Fla.
Fetcho, like other area drivers, welcomes the re-opening of Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, which will hold three NASCAR races in June, including a premier Cup Series event. Racing on that level someday is Dylan’s dream. But he realizes it is a ways off.
“It takes a lot of money, and we’re not able to do it yet,” he says. “But I’m glad NASCAR is coming back to the Superspeedway. It generates a lot of interest and attention to our sport. Hopefully someday I’ll be out there racing with them. That’s my goal.”