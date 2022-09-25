Could Fairgrounds title be next?
PENSACOLA, FL - Lebanon racer Dylan Fetcho captured the track championship at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola over the weekend, and now sets his sights on another title at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
Fetcho trails fellow Wilson County racer Hunter Wright by 10 points in the premier Pro Late Model division going into Saturday night’s race. Only one race remains afterwards, on Oct. 30, part of the big All-American 400 weekend.
“Winning two championships in two states would be neat,” Fetcho says. “That’s our goal.”
Fetcho predicts the Fairgrounds battle will “probably go down to the final race. It’s going to be close all the way.”
“It’ll be exciting,” Wright agrees. “This is what we race for.”
Wright is the division’s leading winner this season with two victories as he chases his first top-tier championship. Fetcho, who won the Fairgrounds title in 2020, has one win.
Cole Williams, a former track champion who commutes from his home in southern Indiana, is third in the standings, 18 points back. He has a chance to take the lead should Wright and Fetcho stumble in the two final races.
Mt. Juliet’s Chase Johnson is 9th, but out of championship contention after missing the last race. Another Mt. Juliet racer, veteran Bennie Hamlett, is 13th.
Two other local drivers, Troy Hall and William Hale, are further back in the standings. Wright nosed ahead of Fetcho in the standings in their latest race, but Fetcho says he’s not concerned.
“I’d rather be the one doing the chasing,” Fetcho says. “I was trailing going into the final race the year I won the championship.”
Wright says he feels no additional pressure from his perch at the top.
“There’s pressure to perform in every race,” he says. “This is no different. I’ll do what I always do – drive as hard as I can, and try to win these next two races.”
Back to Pensacola: Fetcho went into last weekend’s doubleheader tied with local favorite Hunter Robbins in the Pro Late Model standings
He finished 5th in the Friday race and 2nd in Saturday’s event in which Robbins crashed.
“That gave us a little cushion,” says Fetcho, whose second-place finish matched his best in the track’s four-race series. “Winning that championship was great. Hopefully we can do it again at Nashville.”
