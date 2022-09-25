New Fetcho Horiz

 Sydney Fetcho

Could Fairgrounds title be next?

PENSACOLA, FL - Lebanon racer Dylan Fetcho captured the track championship at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola over the weekend, and now sets his sights on another title at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.