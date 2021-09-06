LHS Hall of Famer LoHarrel Stevenson -
EVANSVILLE, IN - Funeral arrangements are incomplete for Lebanon High Sports Hall of Fame football player and community icon LoHarrel Stevenson.
Mt. Stevenson, a 1969 graduate of LHS, died over the weekend at his home in Evansville, IN following an extended illness.
The first African American to play varsity football at Lebanon High and retired from Nissan, Stevenson was beloved by his Blue Devil teammates.
"LoHarrel was a special guy," said former LHS standout and Class of 1969 graduate Larry Grissim while fighting back tears.
"He was Lebanon's Jackie Robinson. I can't imagine what he went through just walking up and down the halls of our school.
"His success on the field and the way he handled himself made it possible for so many other diverse student-athletes to follow in his footsteps.
"I can tell you one thing, LoHarrel was loved by the guys who played with him. He knew he was good, but he never flaunted it."
Playing for the late Coach Clifton Tribble, Mr. Stevenson was named All-Midstate by the Tennessean in 1968 and went on to play on the defensive side of the ball at Middle Tennessee State University for the late Coach Ben Hurt.
Mr. Stevenson also played basketball for Coach Hester Gibbs and was a vital cog on Lebanon's 1968-69 squad that went 24-2 in the regular season.
He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Lebanon High Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.
Upon his retirement at Nissan, where he worked in quality control, he took a position at the Lebanon Kroger while helping as an assistant coach for some 10 years at Cumberland University under both the late head coaches Nick Coutras and Herschel Moore.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Mary Jane Stevenson and is survived by his widow Evelyn J. Stevenson of Evansville.
More details will be published as they are made available.