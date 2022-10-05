Good news for folks worried about the plight of the Nashville Crayfish: biologists say it’s doing well and will soon be performing on the Grand Ole Opry.
Actually, the Nashville Crayfish is not the name of a country music band (although wouldn’t it make a great one?) but rather a rare crustacean most us didn’t even know existed until it almost didn’t.
Due to efforts of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and other conservation groups, the Nashville Crayfish was snatched back from the endangered brink.
But be wary of using one for fish bait.
The TWRA Fishing Guide devotes a full page to crayfish – crawdads where I come from – and the restrictions and regulations are more confusing than the infield-fly rule.
There’s a long list of state waters in which crayfish can’t even be possessed, much less impaled on a fishhook. They make great bass bait, but it’s not worth getting busted for illegal possession of a crawdad.
As kids growing up in the mountains, our Crossville Crawdads weren’t endangered – as far as I know – and seining a bucketful was part of the fun of a fishing trip.
Crawdads are at the top of the menu for bass of all species, and we caught some big smallmouth drifting ‘dads through deep, cool pools on Daddy’s Creek and the Obey River.
When a bass took the bait you had to let it run a bit before setting the hook.
If you jerked too soon all you’d reel in would be a crawdad tail.
Crawdads are interesting little critters – and some aren’t so little.
Some species grow up to six inches, mini-lobsters with powerful claws.
When messed with, they raise their pincers and open them menacingly in a “Want some of me?” posture.
When they retreat, they scoot backwards, giving rise to the term “crawfishing” when someone backs out of an agreement.
A snappy old-time ditty, “Let’s go down to the crawdad hole,” has been sung by crooners from Doc Watson to Elvis.
One summer night on a fishing trip in the Louisiana bayou, our guide T-Roy took us to a rowdy Cajan dive called the Crawdad Hole. T-Roy may still be there.
Returning to New Orleans to cover the Sugar Bowl, I sampled a local specialty -- broiled crawdads, steaming and bright-red.
You peeled the tails like shrimp and ate them with a dash of hot sauce.
Some crawdad aficionados sucked the juicy innards from the shell. I tried it, and one ‘dad did me. It satisfied my craving for crawdad innards.
You can tell if a stream contains crawdads by the mud chimneys they build atop their burrows along the bank during dry spells.
In shallow creeks, crawdads’ only threats are hungry racoons and kids with minnow nets and glass jars. Our little Brown’s Creek crawdad catchers always released theirs at the end of the day, and I’m glad.
I wouldn’t want a missing Nashville Crayfish on my conscience.