Lebanon High's baseball team will hold "Lebanon Youth Baseball Day" at Brent Foster Field Friday, April 2.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to play Loretto High School at 12:30 p.m. followed by a 5:30 p.m. game with Coffee County High.
Players in all LYB age groups are invited to attend and will be admitted free of charge if they wear their Lebanon Youth Baseball jersey.
Tickets for parents will be $5 each.
Loretto assistant coach David Weathers, a 20-year MLB pitcher and father of San Diego Padres rookie Ryan Weathers will speak to the players in attendance at 11:30 a.m.
Born in Lawrenceburg, Weathers attended Motlow State Community College and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the third round of the 1988 Major League Baseball Draft
Weathers made his Major League debut with the Blue Jays on August 2, 1991, and was drafted by the Florida Marlins in the 1992 Major League Baseball expansion draft.
His lengthy MLB career included stints with: the Toronto Blue Jays (1991–1992); Florida Marlins (1993–1996); New York Yankees (1996–1997); Cleveland Indians (1997); Cincinnati Reds (1998); Milwaukee Brewers (1998–2001); Chicago Cubs (2001); New York Mets (2002–2004); Houston Astros (2004); Florida Marlins (2004); Cincinnati Reds (2005–2009) and Milwaukee Brewers (2009).
He was the closer for the Reds in 2007 and led the teams with 33 saves. Weathers earned a World Series ring with the Yankees in 2006.