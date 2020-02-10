Father, uncles & cousin starred for Blue Devils -
A name synonymous with Lebanon High football will be joining Chuck Gentry's Blue Devil coaching staff soon.
Edward "Eddie" Sellars, son of the late LHS standout Eddie Sellars, has been hired at Lebanon High effective next week.
Certified in Special Education, Sellars has previously coached at his alma mater Donelson Christian Academy, Wilson Central and Knoxville Central.
A former Infantry (paratrooper) Officer in the US Army, Sellars played and coached college football at Carson Newman University where he earned both a B.S. and M. Ed.
Sellars will assume the coaching position formerly held by Michael Shaw who recently left to teach and coach at his alma mater DeKalb County High School.
He and his wife Kristi Welch Sellars are the parents of four daughters.
Sellars legacy at LHS --
Eddie's father Eddie along with uncles, Billy, the late Ronnie "aka Squirrel" and Danny Sellars all played football for Lebanon High in the 1960's and 70's and all served as team captains.
Billy was inducted into the Lebanon High Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
Danny's son (Eddie's first cousin) Jade Sellars starred at linebacker and tailback for Lebanon in the early 1990s.