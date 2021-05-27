Weight room dedication set May 28 -
The Lebanon High School football program will pay tribute to one of its all-time greats Friday, June 28 with the dedication of a new weight room to former coach Mark Medley.
Plans call for a ceremony to be held 6:30 p.m. in the new indoor practice facility.
All former players are cordially invited to attend and are asked to bring their own folding chair.
Medley, who served as head coach of the Blue Devils between the 1987 and 1993 seasons, firmly believed the weight room was the foundation of his program - the results speak for themselves.
In seven seasons, his teams went 64-18, a winning percentage of .780 and never missed the TSSAA playoffs.
To salute Coach Medley's tenure at LHS and his passion for the the strength and conditioning program will be named "The Med".
"Coach Medley built the foundation of this program in the weight room," said LHS Coach Chuck Gentry.
"He and his assistants transformed kids into young men through hard work. Long lasting relationships were built, not only among the players but between the players and the coaches.
"I can't think of a better way to recognize Coach Medley and his time at LHS."
The event will also serve as an open house of sorts for the new indoor practice facility as the Blue Devils go through their paces working out.