Season opener vs. Antioch -
It's not quite a tip of the cap, but certainly a nod of the head gear.
Lebanon High football coach Chuck Gentry and his 2021 squad will pay tribute to Blue Devil history with a "throwback" helmet sticker for the Friday, Aug. 20 home opener vs. Antioch at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
Keeping the base white head gear, Gentry and his assistants will replace, for at least one game, the cursive Devils sticker his teams have worn for the past three seasons with one that first saw the light of day back in the early fall of 1972.
Designed by former LHS coach David Petty, the sticker is a bold blue "L" adorned with a Devil and pitchfork.
While blue is still and always has been the primary color, there's just a touch of red as an accent.
"You go back to when that helmet was introduced in the '70s," said retired Lebanon assistant coach Larry Grissim, "there's been a bunch of good football played with that logo. Lot's of guys who represented Lebanon High at a high level - I love it."
Former Blue Devil football player and State Farm Insurance agent Jeff Gannon has made plans for a throwback tailgate party complete with tents, commemorative t-shirts, food, a DJ and performances by the Lebanon High Marching band and the LHS cheerleaders prior to kickoff at 7 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to bring their pop-up tents and folding chairs to the tailgate area directly across from the tennis courts. The fun starts at 4:45 p.m.
Aug. 13 jamboree
The Blue Devils journey to Sumner County Friday for a jamboree versus Station Camp.
All told, six quarters are planned beginning at 6 p.m. with the ninth graders, junior varsity and varsity all taking part.
All monies from advanced ticket sales (via GoFan) will go to Blue Devil football.
To find the GoFan link visit the Lebanon High website www.wcschools.com/lhs or @bdpfootball on Twitter.
LHS season tickets
Season ticket sales for 2021 Lebanon High football are now open.
General admission passes are $35 per person while reserved seats will be available for $55.
Online purchases may be made through the Lebanon High website www.wcschools.com/lhs by scrolling to the bottom of the front page (school cash online).
In-person season ticket purchases will also be available at the LHS main office between the hours of 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The 2021 season-opener is Aug. 20 v. Antioch followed by home games Sept. 17 v. Coffee County (homecoming), Oct. 1 v. Shelbyville Central, Oct. 8 v. Mt. Juliet and Oct. 22 v. Gallatin.