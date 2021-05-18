Lebanon High Class of 2021 tight end/H-Back Kyle Scott signed scholarship papers Monday morning, May 17 to play football for Cumberland University.
Scott played all over the field for the Blue Devils in 2020, often leading run plays from his H-Back position, in addition to working at all three linebacker spots and on special teams. He helped lead the Blue Devils to a 18 victories during his varsity career.
Kyle is the son of Jimmy and Tina Scott. For more on this story, please pick up a Wednesday, May 19 print copy of The Wilson Post.