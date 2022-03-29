CLARKSVILLE - The track teams from Lebanon and Mt. Juliet High Schools braved frigid temperatures Saturday in the West Creek Ribbon Race hosted by West Creek High School.
Fifteen teams participated on the boys side with host West Creek piling up 155 points for first place, followed by Lebanon with 102 and Northeast High earning third with 71.5. Mt. Juliet placed eighth with 32.5 points.
Lebanon went 1-2 in the high jump as Daymian Walker and Connor McDermott both jumped 6-0.
LHS senior De'wayne Brown won first place in both the long jump (21-02.50) and the triple jump (46-04).
Teammate Brandon Martin was second in the triple (42-11) and Kacey London was fourth (39-10.5).
LHS won the 4X100 relay in a time of 44.52. Mt. Juliet was fifth at 47.46.
Lebanon's 4X200 relay picked up a third place finish (1.34.83) and Mt. Juliet came in sixth at 1:40.53.
LHS sprinter John Lewis claimed second place in the 100M dash at 11.27. Mt. Juliet's Harrison Edwards came in fifth at 11.36.
Ayden Bussell of Mt. Juliet earned a second place finish in the shot put at 41-03. Bussell added a sixth place finish in the discus at 107-02.
On the girls side, Mt. Juliet placed fourth with 65 points in a field of 14 teams, while Lebanon placed sixth with 44 points.
Northeast High won going away with 167 points.
The Lady Bears were solid in the relays, picking up second place finishes in the 4X100 (53.07), the 4X200 ( 1:56.67) and the 4X400 (4:50.29).
Lebanon earned third in the 4X200 (1:57.21).
Mt. Juliet's Julia Pitt won the triple jump at 32-01, well ahead of Lebanon's Kiyah King in second place (31.08).
Pitt placed second in the high jump (5-00) and teammate Dymond Howard came in third (4-10).
Howard scored a sixth place finish in the 100M dash with a time of 13.13.
Pitt locked up third place in the long jump (15-04.5).
Mt. Juliet's Jessy Pitt placed fourth in the 400M at 1:04.59. Teammate Anya Nita came in sixth at 1:07.36.