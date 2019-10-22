Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Class of the Lebanon High School Sports Hall of Fame
Eligibility requirements include:
1. Athletes must have been officially disassociated as a student for a period of at least five (5) years, or
2. Have advanced and enhanced the concept of athletics at LHS through their talents as coaches, or
3. Have contributed to the advancement of athletics at LHS, and who are classified as non-athletes or coaches, and who may or may not have matriculated at Lebanon High.
A nomination form is available for download at www.gobluedevilsathletics.com.
Nominations must include as much documentation as possible (All-District, All-Region, All Mid-State, All-State, points scored, records held, etc.) as well as the year of the nominees’ graduation.
A photo would also be helpful.
The 2018 Hall of Fame induction class included: Barbara Hallums, Class of 1975; Rev. Dr. Vincent Harris, Class of 1976; John Robinson, Class of 1967; Clay Hannah, Class of 2006 and Dr. Scott Hallums, Class of 1998.
LHS Sports Hall of Fame inductions are made every two years.
Nominations will be accepted through November 30, 2019 with the actual Hall of Fame induction ceremony being held early in 2020.
Nominations should be mailed to —
Zach Martin, LHS Athletic Director
500 Blue Devil Blvd.
Lebanon, TN 37087
Or email martinz@wcschools.com.