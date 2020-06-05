Wright plays Legion ball in Montana
FLORENCE, MT -- Mack Wright covered quite a large amount of ground to steal the show with a dazzling catch last Friday, especially when you factor in the distance the Bitterroot Red Sox center fielder traveled during his move from Tennessee to Montana just five weeks ago.
Wright’s full-extension diving catch after an all-out sprint to left-center field preserved the shutout, while his clutch hitting jump-started the Red Sox in a 9-0 win over the Bitterroot Bucs in the return of Class A Legion baseball to Montana amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There's no high school baseball in Montana, so American Legion ball is huge in Big Sky Country.
“It felt refreshing to be out here playing again,” Wright said after the first game of the five-team, 11-game Class A Memorial Day tournament.
“It was a great day to play. It’s beautiful out here. The mountains are definitely something to look at because you go to Tennessee, you see hills, you don’t see anything like this.
"Any day you get to be here at the ballpark and play some baseball, it’s always a good day.”
Wright moved to Montana in April with his grandparents Jim and Debi Lancaster after the cancellation of in-person classes at Lebanon High.
They were planning on moving to Montana for the summer, but the ability for Wright to do online classes allowed them to come to Montana, which is less impacted by the coronavirus, much earlier than expected.
Fortunately, grandfather Jim found out about Legion baseball in Montana, so Wright has been able to keep playing even after high school spring sports in Tennessee were shut down.
The Lebanon High senior-to-be did have to give up summer travel ball back home, which was in jeopardy of being canceled because of the virus anyway, in order to move with his grandparents, who bought a home in Montana in February and are planning to live here full time starting next summer.
Back on the diamond, Wright made quite the impression.
Not only did he come up big in the field by flashing the speed he’s used since starting baseball at 6 years old, but the right-handed hitter went 1-for-2 at the plate with two walks, a run scored and a two-out, two-run single on a first-pitch fastball, which kicked off the scoring in a six-run fourth inning.
“Playing baseball, you got to have the mentality of, ‘I just got to be clutch,’” Wright said. “I knew we were on a good start right then. I just needed to get it over the infield, try to score a run. Just the clutch moment, I was feeling good after that hit. It’s just a rush.”
Wright is one of the numerous new faces for the team that returned just three starters from last year.
He’s also part of an outfield that fourth-year manager Kallan Grenfell called “a no-fly zone” because of their ability to cover ground to make catches.
"He's looking like a nice addition," Grenfell said of Wright, who also can pitch.
"I am so happy for Mack," said Lebanon baseball coach Will Wakefield. "He's getting the experience of a lifetime, playing summer ball in the mountains while Tennessee is still waiting to get started.
"This is a great opportunity for him after missing all but five games of his junior year due to COVID-19."
Grandfather Jim said, "Every game out here is like Lebanon versus Mt. Juliet. Great crowds and support from the town."