LEBANON -- Lipscomb Academy connected on 7-of-9 fourth quarter free throws and outscored Friendship Christian School 21-13 over the final eight minutes in a 53-50 win over the Commanders Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Ray Adams paced the Mustangs with 29 points, including an 11-of-14 effort at the line.
"Our kids played so hard," said first-year FCS coach Travis Kring, "but Adams was too much for us."
Friendship Christian trailed 14-11 after one period and 24-19 at intermission.
The squads played a dead even 13-13 third quarter as Lipscomb entered the final period leading by five -- 37-32.
With FCS forced to foul in the final stages of the game, the Mustangs handled things at the charity stripe for the win.
Sophomore Cole Kring paced the Commanders with 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Junior Dan Burrus added 11 while Casey Jones knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with 10.
As a team, FCS went 5-pf-9 from the line and connected on six 3-pointers.
Lipscomb's JoJo Lyles had 9 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter while Brandon Sweeney scored 9 points.
LIPSCOMB ACADEMY (53): Mason Alexander 2, Brandon Sweeney 9, JoJo Lyles 13, Ray Adams 29.
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN (50): Colby Jones 3, Cole Kring 14, Dillon Turner 6, Casey Jones 10, Dan Burrus 11, Kaelin Horton 6.
Halftime score: 24-19, Lipscomb Academy