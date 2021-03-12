Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.