FREE online service available -
MURFREESBORO -- With only 250 tickets being allotted to Lebanon High fans for Friday's 7 pm Class 3A semifinal game between the Devilettes and Hardin County -- you can still keep up with the action.
The TSSAA has made a FREE online radio broadcast available at the following link https://tssaasports.com/basketball/live-audio.cfm.
This broadcast, LIVE from MTSU's Murphy Center, can be heard on smartphones or desktop/laptop computers.
You can also follow Sports Editor Tommy Bryan on Twitter for updates @TBSports85.