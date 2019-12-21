FCS wins in Kentucky Saturday
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Friendship Christian closed the fourth quarter on a 27-9 run in Saturday's 72-59 victory over Christian Academy of Madison (IN) in the semifinals of the Highlands Latin Tournament.
Max Duckwiler scored 16 second half points for the Commanders. Andrew Mathis led the way with 24 and Bryce Miller drilled four 3-pointers and finished with 14.
Now 6-7 on the season, FCS is scheduled to play in the tournament finals 7 pm (Eastern) Saturday against the winner of Highlands Latin (KY) and Franklin Classical (TN).
FRIDAY BOYS SCOREBOARD
Wilson Central 70, Watertown 64
Lebanon 73, White House Heritage 49
Hillsboro 56, Mt. Juliet 50
Friendship 64, Cornerstone Christian (KY) 25