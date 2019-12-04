McDowell reaches 150 win mark --
Lebanon High boys basketball coach Jim McDowell reached a career milestone in the opening round of the John Greer State Farm Classic at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
A 2000 Lebanon High graduate, McDowell coached the Blue Devils to his 150th career victory following a lopsided 70-37 win over Rockvale Friday, Nov. 29.
McDowell, who played for Randall Hutto at LHS, was hired in May of 2011.
Win No. 151 came the following night with a 66-58 victory over defending state champion Knoxville Bearden as his squad improved to 5-0 on the season.
Lebanon 67, Tullahoma 46
LEBANON -- The Blue Devils got off to a 21-9 start in a 67-46 win over Tullahoma Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
LHS (6-0) pushed the margin to 39-20 at intermission and 51-28 after three periods.
Post man David Greene led four Blue Devils in double figures with 12 points. Gaven Reasonover stroked three 3-pointers and finished with 12 while Malcolm Logue and Jamar Kynard each had 10 points.
All told, 11 LHS players broke into the scoring column.
Lebanon will return to action Friday, Dec. 6 at home against District 9-AAA rival Mt. Juliet.
Watertown 53, Trousdale County 33
WATERTOWN -- Rayquan Verge scorched the nets for 21 points and Quanterrious Hughes-Malone added 17 as Watertown downed Trousdale County High 53-33 Tuesday, Dec. 3.
As a team, Watertown overcame a 1-for-8 effort from beyond the arc (12 percent) and a 12-of-22 night at the line (55 percent)
Gavin Clayborne and Brayden Cousino had five points apiece in the win while Elijah Williams scored four and Kier Priest went 1-of-2 at the free throw line.
Andrew Ford had eight points for Trousdale County and Alex Ford added six.
Watertown (4-1) plays at Cannon County High in Woodbury Friday, Dec. 6.
Mt. Juliet 79, East Nashville 66
MT. JULIET -- Will Pruitte delivered 31 points and 10 assists Tuesday, Dec. 3 as Mt. Juliet defeated East Nashville Magnet 79-66 at Tommy Martin Gymnasium.
Gage Wells knocked down five 3-pointers on the way to 17 points and Charles Clark added 11 as the Golden Bears improved to
Now 6-0 on the season, Mt. Juliet plays at undefeated Lebanon Friday in a District 9-AAA encounter.
Westmoreland 59, Friendship 56
LEBANON -- Friendship Christian dropped to 3-3 on the season following Tuesday's 59-56 loss to Westmoreland at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
FCS led 27-22 at intermission, but the Eagles connected on five 3-pointers in the third and outscored their hosts 19-7.
Andrew Mathis was the only Commander in double figures as he scored 14 points. Bryce Miller, Mitch Pelham and Dillon Turner had nine points apiece.
Dawson Mitchell led Westmoreland (2-2) with 24 points and Kirby Bickerton added 20.
FCS is scheduled to play at home Saturday afternoon against Middle Tennessee Christian School.
Nashville Christian 57, MJ Christian 36
MT. JULIET -- Visiting Nashville Christian ran out to a 21-4 lead and never looked back in Tuesday's 57-36 win at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy.
Ten different players scored for NCS, including eight apiece for Morgan Anderson and Luke Catalogne.
The Saints were led by Montrell Walker's 11 points and nine from Carter Branim who nailed three 3-pointers.
Now 2-2 on the season, MJ Christian visits Antioch to take on Ezell Harding Saturday, Dec. 7 in a 6 p.m. tip.
MONDAY, DEC 2 -
Wilson Central 57, Shelbyville Central 46
SHELBYVILLE -- Wilson Central moved to 3-1 on the season following Monday's 57-46 win at Shelbyville Central.
Down 10-6 after one, the Wildcats led led 28-24 at intermission.
Caleb Lawrence connected on five 3-pointers and paced Central with 21 points. Jordan Beard added 13 and Adler Kerr chipped in with 10. Maravich Bond scored six points and pulled five rebounds.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30 -
Lebanon 66, Bearden 58
LEBANON -- It was raining 3-pointers Saturday at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium thanks to Lebanon guards Gaven Reasonover and Jeremiah Hastings in a 66-58 win over defending Class AAA state champion Knoxville Bearden.
Each connected on five 3-pointers and hit a pair of free throws for 17 points as the Blue Devils held off a late run by the Bulldogs.
The Blue Devils led 47-33 headed into the final period, only to see Bearden trim the margin with a 23-19 effort.
Malcolm Logue had 13 points while David Greene finished with 10.
Kobe Tibbs and Polo Phillips added 3-pointers, giving LHS 12 in the game.
FRIDAY, NOV. 29 -
LHS 70, Rockvale 37
LEBANON -- Racing to a 13-1 start, Lebanon led 44-19 at intermission and cruised in for a 70-37 victory over Rockvale in Friday's opening round of the Thanksgiving Classic.
All told, 11 Blue Devils cracked the scoring column, led by 14 from Malcolm Logue (two 3-pointers) and 13 from Gaven Reasonover (three 3-pointers).
David Greene and DeQuantay Shannon had nine points each while Jamar Kynard and Jeremiah Hastings each scored six.