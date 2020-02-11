Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT...LASTING ACROSS CUMBERLAND PLATEAU REGION THROUGH MID MORNING HOURS ON THURSDAY... .TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE ON TOP OF A VERY SATURATED GROUND WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASING THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND ACROSS THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU REGION THROUGH THE MID MORNING HOURS ON THURSDAY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NASHVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, BEDFORD, CANNON, CHEATHAM, CLAY, COFFEE, DAVIDSON, DE KALB, GILES, HICKMAN, JACKSON, LAWRENCE, LEWIS, MACON, MARSHALL, MAURY, PERRY, ROBERTSON, RUTHERFORD, SMITH, SUMNER, TROUSDALE, WAYNE, WILLIAMSON, AND WILSON. * FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * RAIN WILL MOVE IN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WITH HEAVIER INTENSE RAIN BANDS MOVING IN WEDNESDAY EVENING, INCREASING THE RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING. ALREADY ELEVATED LEVELS ON SEVERAL AREA RIVERS, CREEKS, AND STREAMS WILL WORSEN THROUGH THE PERIOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&