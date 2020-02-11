Milestone game at Watertown -
Friendship Christian earned a shot at No. 1-seeded Goodpasture thanks to Monday's 67-42 win over rival Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Now 11-20 on the season, the Commanders travel to Goodpasture in Wednesday's quarterfinal round of the Division II-A District 4 tournament.
Leading 26-22 at halftime, FCS out-scored MJCA 24-7 in the third quarter and took a 50-29 lead into the fourth.
Andrew Mathis had 21 points to lead Friendship while Mitch Pelham had 15 and Dillon Turner added nine.
Shawn Link had 14 points to lead Mt. Juliet Christian Academy while Carter Branim drained three 3-pointers on the way to 11.
The Saints ended the season 6-20 overall.
Watertown 64, Gordonsville 60 (2 OT) -
WATERTOWN -- A couple of career milestones were reached Monday as Watertown's Purple Tigers need two overtimes to defeat a scrappy Gordonsville squad.
Senior Rayquan Verge passed the 1,000 point mark in his career with 13 points, while coach Matt Bradshaw recorded his 200th career victory on the Watertown bench.
The Purple Tigers could have made things easier on themselves with a better performance from the free throw line. WHS shot a miserable 40 percent from the line (13-of-32) while Gordonsville connected on 10-of-17 from the stripe (59 percent).
Watertown led 20-10 after one quartern but the G-Men turned the tables and tied the score at 28-all at intermission.
Braden Cousino led Watertown with 16 points while Verge and Quanterrius Hughes-Malone each had 13. Elijah Williams added 11 and Gavin Clayborne chipped in with nine.
Gordonsville's Tyler Gregory took top honors with 20 points in the loss.
Now 18-7 on the season, Watertown plays at Smith County High tonight (Feb. 11).
Tuesday, Feb. 11 hoops
Station Camp at Mt. Juliet
Lebanon at Beech
Wilson Central at Portland
Watertown at Smith County