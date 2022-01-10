No games are planned Jan. 15 -
The Lebanon Church Basketball League began its 2022 season Saturday, Jan. 8 at First Baptist-Lebanon’s Christian Life Center.
Featuring nine church teams, the league will donate at least $500 to a local charity of the winning church’s choice at the end of the season. Over the last three years, the league has donated over $1,300 to local charities, including Compassionate Hands and Sherry’s Hope.
Here's the results from Saturday.
The Journey 91, The Redeemed Church 21
The Journey was led by Lucas Reed’s 20 points and 19 from Ethan Fields -- including 3 three-pointers. The game was back and forth for the first ten minutes, but then The Journey went on a run, led by Reed and Fields, that The Redeemed never recovered from. Braden Parris was the high scorer for The Redeemed with 8 points.
Providence UMC 67, Pickett-Rucker UMC 51
Pickett-Rucker led 18-17 late in the first half, but Providence ended on a 10-2 run and never relinquished the lead. Providence, the largest church in the league, was led by Kyle Gribble’s 24 points while Kadarian Garnett scored a game-high 26 for Pickett-Rucker.
First Baptist Carthage 72, Mt. Juliet Church of God 51
First Baptist Church Carthage defeated the 2020 league champion MJ Church of God despite a game-high 22 points from MJ’s Jordan Hooper. FBC had a balanced attack, with five players scoring between 10 and 13 points, led by husband-wife duo Terrence and Chelsea Logue, both of whom scored 13 points.
Maple Hill Church of Christ 70, Bethlehem Church of Christ 67
Bethlehem Church of Christ jumped out to a quick lead due to Mark Reeves’ hot shooting and led by five points at halftime and for much of the second half. With about three minutes left Maple Hill took a lead that Bethlehem could never overcome. Reeves hit seven 3-pointers in the game, finishing with 22 points. Maple Hill’s Hanley Sobiesczyk matched Reeves with 22 points in the paint. Bethlehem’s Stephen Deck, who finished with 10 points, had a good look at a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it was tipped and fell just short.
St. Frances Cabrini 67, Bethlehem Church of Christ 57
The final game of the night featured a quick start from Bethlehem, as they got out to a double-digit lead in the first half behind 10 made 3-pointers. They only led by one point at halftime, though, as St. Frances’ Josiah Smith scored 28 points to lead their comeback. Mark Sandoval led Bethlehem in scoring with 18 points.
No games are scheduled Jan. 15, but league play resumes Saturday, Jan. 22.
Jan. 22 schedule
1 pm- The Redeemed Church vs. Carthage First Baptist
2 pm- Bethlehem Church of Christ vs. The Journey
3 pm- Mt. Juliet Church of God vs. Providence UMC
4 pm- St. Frances Cabrini vs. Maple Hill Church of Christ
5 pm- St. Frances Cabrini vs. Pickett Rucker UMC