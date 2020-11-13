Walker’s Butcher Block in Lebanon is one of several deer processors across the state that participates in the Hunters for the Hungry program.
The program, administered by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, has provided over a million meals for the needy in recent years.
Walker’s Butcher’s Block, formerly Lebanon Locker, is located at 236 East Market Street, It is owned and operated by Chris and Terri Walker.
Last year it processed approximately 800 deer.
The Wildlife Federation gives each participating processor vouchers to cover expenses for processing up to 40 donated deer.
A fee is charged to the hunter for processing additional deer, except when portions are designated for Hunters for the Hungry.
The processed venison is collected by Joseph’s Storehouse in Lebanon for local distribution.
For additional information call Butcher Block at (615) 444-0851.
Tree grants -- The TWRA is offering tree-planting grants to schools, civic groups and other organizations.
To apply for one of the $500 grants call (615) 781-6577 or email Della.Sawyers@tn.gov.
The deadline for applying is Nov. 30.
Muzzleloader workshop -- The TWRA’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program will hold a muzzleloader hunting workshop Nov. 13-15 in Humphreys County.
It is open to females 18 and over, offering instruction on muzzleloader shooting and deer hunting. Two deer hunts will be included.
Living quarters meals are furnished. Participants must provide their own gun and gear and have the proper license, which requires completion of the Hunter Education class.
For details visit tnwildlife.org. or contact BOW director Don Hoss at Don.Hosse@tn.gov.
Deer check change -- Deer hunters are reminded of the TWRA’s new “Tag Before You Drag” rule. Before a harvested deer is transported from the field it must be checked in on mobile apps or have a paper “kill tag” attached.
Details are available in the 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available at most area outdoors outlets, and on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
Paper tags can be printed at gooutdoorstennessee.com.
