July 29 at Indy Raceway Park -
There will be a strong local flavor in next month’s ARCA race at Indianapolis Raceway Park – just down the road from the fabled Brickyard – when Dylan Fetcho gets behind the wheel of Mark Noble’s car.
Lebanon’s Fetcho is a rising young star who will be making his ARCA debut.
Noble is a second-generation Lebanon team owner who recently relocated his shop to Watertown where it is being readied for its second ARCA race.
“I’d say this is my biggest race so far,” says Noble, who in 2003 took over operation of the team founded by his father Darryl in 1995.
“The race will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1, which will be great exposure for us. With the coverage and the connections we’ll make, it could be a step to even higher levels.”
The July 29 race will be the second ARCA entry for MAN Racing, named for Mark Anthony Noble.
The team made its ARCA debut in May at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, with Tanner Arms posting a solid 6th-place finish.
Arms also drives Noble’s Super Truck at the Fairgrounds, where he has one win in two starts and is leading the truck series point standings.
Arms will not be available for ARCA duty at Indy because of his expectant wife’s scheduled due date, so Fetcho was recruited to take his place.
Noble says it was an easy choice.
“Dylan is a talented driver, and I’ve known his dad Scott for over 20 years,” he says.
“There are no people more dedicated to racing than they are. I’m always glad to give a young driver an opportunity.”
“I’m looking forward to it,” Dylan says.
“The ARCA race will be followed by a NASCAR truck race at IRP, so there’ll be a big crowd on hand in addition to the TV audience.”
Fetcho’s team members will handle the pit-crew duties.
“It’ll be a great experience and exposure for them too,” Noble says.
Noble, whose cars are sponsored by family-owned Cedar City RV, says he felt the “time was right” for the move up to ARCA.
The series is considered the fourth tier of stock car racing, behind the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and truck series.
Noble relocated his team from Lebanon to a shop in Watertown which has more space, plus the shop is next to a home recently bought by Noble.
“I’m hands-on, and I’ll be able to visit the shop every day,” he says.
Neither Mark nor his father ever drove; their involvement in the sport has always been as team owners.
“I like the business aspect of racing,” Noble says.
“I like the challenge of building a team, putting the right people in the right place, and seeing it all come together. That’s the thrill and the satisfaction I get out of it.”
Noble coordinates the team’s personnel and marketing, and on race day helps out as needed, including working as a tire-changer.
“I do whatever needs doing,” he says. “We have no paid employees; all the members of the team are volunteers. Hopefully, with time, we’ll be able to grow our operation.”
After Indy, the team will race at Bristol Motor Speedway and possibly other sites including Salem, Ind., and Toledo.
“We got off to a good start at Nashville,” Noble says.
“Now we want another good finish on a bigger stage.”