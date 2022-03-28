Season opens April 2nd at Fairgrounds -
Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway kicks off its 65th season Saturday, and at least three Wilson County racers figure to be in the thick of the championship battle.
In last week’s Pro Late Model practice, the three fastest drivers were, in order, Chase Johnson (Mt. Juliet), Hunter Wright (Gladeville) and Dylan Fetcho (Lebanon.)
“Starting a new season is always exciting,” says Fetcho, the 2020 track champion. “It’s a fresh start for everybody.”
Fetcho, in the past four years, finished 2nd, 2nd, 1st and 2nd in the championship battle, and rates among the favorites this year. Last year mechanical problems took him out in the season opener, and he was unable to climb out of the deep hole.
“Getting off to a good start is important, especially since we run so few (eight) races,” he says. “If you get too far behind early, you don’t have many chances to catch up.”
Another Mt. Juliet driver, Bennie Hamlett, is one of the Fairgrounds’ most veteran racers as he launches his 34th season as a sentimental favorite.
Lebanon’s Brittney Zamora this year has gained national attention as one of seven women chosen to participate in a $10 million “Accelerate Her” program to enhance opportunity for female racers.
Zamora hopes to run some races at the Fairgrounds – where last year she became the first woman to win a premier race in the track’s history – but her schedule is indefinite.
William Hale, a former Rookie of the Year from Mt. Juliet, also may run a partial schedule as he branches out into more regional competition.
Another Lebanon angle: veteran team owner Mark Noble will field a car for young racer Tanner Arms. Noble’s father Darryl founded the Lebanon-based team in 1995, and Mark took over in 2003.
Several other area racers will compete in lower divisions, including Bennie Hamlett’s sons Dalton and Peyton.
“Racing is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and it never gets old,” says Bennie, 51. “If anything, I look forward to it more every year, because I realize I have a limited number of seasons left.
“I had high hopes last year, but we got off to a bad start and never recovered. But this is a new year, and I’m just as optimistic as ever. Maybe this will be our year.”
The season opens amid an uncertain future for the track. Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) has bid for a 30-year lease to operate the Metro-owned facility and bring back NASCAR racing, but so far the deal has not been finalized. SMI, with its vast resources, would signal a bright new future for the old track; without it, its survival is in question.
The complete Speedway schedule is posted on its website, along with ticket information and other details.